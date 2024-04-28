Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $8,471,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

