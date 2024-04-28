Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.70%.

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

