StockNews.com Upgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Sell

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of AMRC opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

