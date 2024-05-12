Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $46.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $687.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

