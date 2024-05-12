Desjardins Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$205.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$101.34 and a 12-month high of C$192.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$168.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

