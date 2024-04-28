TD Securities Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.22.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

