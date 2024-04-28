Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

COHU stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

