JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

