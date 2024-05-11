Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 277,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,532. The stock has a market cap of $675.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in International Money Express by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

