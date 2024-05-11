Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

