Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Radware alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDWR

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radware by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.