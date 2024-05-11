Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $4,098,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. 15,884,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.



