Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Traeger Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE COOK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 107,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,696. The firm has a market cap of $298.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

