Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 2,507,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

