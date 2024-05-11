Citigroup Trims Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price to $30.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

SNDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,241. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

