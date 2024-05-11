Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 2.8 %

FTEK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

