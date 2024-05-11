Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 720,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.