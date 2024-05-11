Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Lowered to $0.70 at Wedbush

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $0.90 to $0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 742,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,644. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

