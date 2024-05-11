ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1477602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,417,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,767,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.