Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

