Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,422 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.06. 468,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

