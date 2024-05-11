Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Trading Down 1.7 %

AZTA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 588,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,968. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after purchasing an additional 530,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505,412 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,250,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,875,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.