Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 6,745,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $70,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

