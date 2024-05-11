AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. CWM LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 143.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

