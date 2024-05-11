General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,507 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.23% of General American Investors worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in General American Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $190,216 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GAM remained flat at $47.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.