Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,911.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,911.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,602 shares of company stock worth $9,607,432. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.29 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,229.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

