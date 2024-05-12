TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE THS opened at $34.64 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.35.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

