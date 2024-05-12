Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $145.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Barclays increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,612,660. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

