Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $41.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,909,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,736,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

