Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.