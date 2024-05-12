B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

