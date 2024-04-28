Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,618.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 455,349 shares of company stock valued at $36,747,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.