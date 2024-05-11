Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,041 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Leidos worth $128,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $147.48 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

