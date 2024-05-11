Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

MU opened at $121.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

