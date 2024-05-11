Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stake Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $231.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.50. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.21 and a 1-year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

