Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.