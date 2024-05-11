Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 40,566 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Delta Air Lines worth $134,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

