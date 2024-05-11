Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $139,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

