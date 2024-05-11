Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

KDP stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.