Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,501 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Keysight Technologies worth $148,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,123,000 after acquiring an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

