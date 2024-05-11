Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after buying an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,980 shares of company stock worth $23,053,480 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $433.62 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $440.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.72.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

