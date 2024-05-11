Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

WELL opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

