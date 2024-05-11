Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,599,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,430,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $298.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

