4,848 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,261,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,586,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,952,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

