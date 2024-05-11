Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Masco worth $128,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

