iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.80.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

