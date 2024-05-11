Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $133,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

