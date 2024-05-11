Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kellanova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of K opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

