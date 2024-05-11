Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $140.44 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.55% of Synovus Financial worth $140,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $72,201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.