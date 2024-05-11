Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

